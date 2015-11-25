Adele, Jimmy Fallon perform hit single ‘Hello’ on classroom instruments

Fresh off of breaking chart records and already boasting the biggest-selling album of 2015 with “25,” Adele positively crushed it Tuesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She performed her hit single “Hello” accompanied by Fallon and his house band, The Roots, on classroom instruments.

She also played a game called “Box of Lies” with Fallon and performed another single, “Water Under the Bridge.”

🎁🎁🎁 Jimmy and @Adele put their lying skills to the test in a game of "Box of Lies"! https://t.co/oJTJSjXDiM pic.twitter.com/6mnrz20D5F — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 24, 2015

You'll be listening to @Adele's performance of "Water Under the Bridge" all week long https://t.co/ULSynwzxt7 pic.twitter.com/pds5whU6az — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 24, 2015

In only a few days “25” sold more than 2.5 million copies, and “Hello” has been at the top of the charts since it was released a month ago. Add to that fans’ seeming obsession with her music and Adele is sitting pretty these days.

She recently told NPR she takes it as a “huge compliment” that fans are so moved by her tunes.

“You know, I listen to music as a fan, for the outlet of my emotions and stuff like that,” she said. “So the fact that people seem to be listening to my music for the same thing, or react to it in the same way I do with certain artists and bands, it’s really wonderful, and that’s why I like to put my music out there.”