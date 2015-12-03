Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Lancaster man caught a 2nd time groping females

Posted 9:32 AM, December 3, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Luis R. Diaz-Baez

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was recently sentenced for groping a woman he didn’t know in February – five years after he was charged in similar incidents near McCaskey High School.

Luis R. Diaz-Baez, 31, was released from prison after serving three months, according to a judge’s order, and will serve 20 months on parole.

He also must register with  under Megan’s Law, for the next 15 years.

Diaz-Baez previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent.

Lancaster city police charged Diaz-Baez with fondling a 22-year-old woman he didn’t know, over her clothes, in the 100 block of Sherman Street.

Surveillance cameras recorded parts of the incident, showing Diaz-Baez, the woman, and his vehicle. That evidence would have been presented at trial.

Diaz-Baez was arrested in 2010 in connection with a series of gropings of McCaskey High School female students, near the school. He eventually pleaded guilty to harassment.