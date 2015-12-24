‘Project for the Needy’ feeds hundreds for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s teamwork at its finest; hundreds of volunteers spent their Christmas Eve morning at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to spread some holiday cheer, one box at a time.

Inside is everything needed for a turkey dinner!

“Cranberries and oranges; there’s chips and there’s potatoes and there’s just a great variety; a full meal is packed into these boxes,” said Holly Love, with the Lancaster Barnstormers.

It’s all part of Lancaster County’s Project for the Needy.

The program has been helping put food on the tables of those in need for nearly three decades.

“This is a blessing,” said Robert Martinez from Columbia, Lancaster County. “Some people are struggling this year; everybody could use a little extra help.”

A line of people wrapped around the entire stadium with some arriving as early as 9:30 the night before.

Volunteers passed out hot chocolate as they waited.

Some special four-legged friends with the ‘Alliance of Therapy Dogs’ also stopped by.

“It’s great. The holiday spirit out here is unreal. Everyone is just so happy to be here,” said Megan Barber, a student volunteer from Manheim Township High School.

By the end of the day, more than 1500 boxes of food were given away.

“Instead of always receiving for yourself, it feels good to really give to others and make a difference in the community,” said Laura Harrison, another student volunteer from Manheim Township High School.

This is the 29th year for Lancaster County’s Project for the Needy.