New Holland man used false information in attempt to buy a firearm

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. – A New Holland Borough is arrested after he allegedly provided false information in an attempt to buy a gun. Joseph G. Barney, Jr., 54, attempted to purchase a handgun on July 10, from the Sportsman’s Shop, 101 W. Main Street.

Barney provided false information on the paperwork. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) through PSP denied the handgun purchase.

The New Holland Police Department was notified by Pennsylvania State Police on November 30, of the attempted transaction.

Barney is charged with Sale or Transfer Firearms/Unsworn Falsification to Authorities. Following arraignment he was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.