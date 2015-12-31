× One man injured in crash involving car and motorcycle in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. – An accident involving a car and a motorcycle sent one man to the hospital in Lancaster. The mishap happen at about 2:45 pm at the intersection of W. Orange and Nevin Streets.

According to police the driver of the car, a grey Acura, traveling westbound on Orange turned into the path of motorcycle. The motorcycle impacted the rear passenger on the driver’s side. The rider was thrown to the pavement. The driver of the car escaped injury.

The unidentified rider was rush to a local hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries. The investigation into the crash continues.