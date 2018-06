Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The York Jewish Community Center is starting 2016 with a fresh start!

On Sunday, Jan. 10th, people can take advantage of new equipment, classes, and member programs.

Fitness Director, Kelly Block along with Fitness Center Manager, Zach Detwiler stopped by FOX43 Morning News with more on what it means for the community!

The event will run from 12PM to 4PM.

For more info: www.yorkjcc.org