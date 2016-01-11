× Truck hauling steel loses load in Lebanon County

SWATARA TWP., Lebanon County, Pa. — A truck hauling steel beams lost its load along Route 72 in Swatara Township this morning. It happened around 10:30 this morning as the truck was headed south, towards Old Jonestown Road. PennDOT officials on the scene say they believe the side of the trailer just gave way, spilling the big steel beams, weighing as much as 32,000 pounds.

The cleanup is expected to take several hours, and the road may be closed until this evening.