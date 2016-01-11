Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Truck hauling steel loses load in Lebanon County

Posted 1:36 PM, January 11, 2016, by , Updated at 03:06PM, January 11, 2016
SWATARA TWP., Lebanon County, Pa. — A truck hauling steel beams lost its load along Route 72 in Swatara Township this morning. It happened around 10:30 this morning as the truck was headed south, towards Old Jonestown Road. PennDOT officials on the scene say they believe the side of the trailer just gave way, spilling the big steel beams, weighing as much as 32,000 pounds.

steeltruck2 The cleanup is expected to take several hours, and the road may be closed until this evening.

steeltruck