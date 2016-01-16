× Crews battle Harrisburg Apartment fire Friday evening

HARRISBURG, Pa- Harrisburg firefighters battled a 2 alarm fire Friday evening along the 1900 block of North 2nd street.

The call came after a Harrisburg police officer saw smoke in the area. Upon investigation, he found the building near the intersection of 2nd and Delaware with fire coming from the 2nd floor windows.

Harrisburg Fire units were dispatched and quickly arrived on scene to find fire coming from the second floor apartment.

Firefighters battled the flames and brought it under control in about 30 minutes. Units remained on scene to check for hot spots and opened walls and ceilings up to ensure the fire didn’t spread.

Due to the quick response of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire members, the fire was held to the second floor kitchen and hallway, with some minor fire damage to the third floor apartment.

The building did suffer smoke and water damage to all three floors.

Officials say there were six residents living in three apartments at 1911 North Second. All residents were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was determined to have started on the stove of the second floor apartment and was ruled accidental in nature.