× FOX43 PLEDGE IT “For the Kids Points Challenge” raises $16,000 for childhood cancer

MCSHERRYSTOWN – The first ever FOX43 PLEDGE IT “For the Kids Points Challenge” concluded on Friday Night. Judging by the response from everyone involved, it will not be the last. Thanks to the competitiveness of the York Catholic versus Delone Catholic rivalry, the initial event was a huge success. The two programs competed off the court to see who could raise the most money for Four Diamonds at Penn Hershey Children’s Hospital. Per point pledges and donations were made online for both teams for one week. The result of Friday’s game at Delone dictated the final amount of money raised to help fight childhood cancer. After the final buzzer sounded, York Catholic had recorded a 64-50 victory over the Squirettes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though the Irish won the game, Delone secured the most money in the fundraising portion of the challenge. Based on their 50 points, Delone Catholic raised a little over $8,600. York Catholic finished with a total near $6,500 by scoring 64 points. An additional donation from a local business has taken the total amount raised to approximately $16,000.

"This has taken off like we never expected," said Ryan Gmerek, General Manager of PLEDGE IT. "I told the crowd before the game we've done fundraising campaigns with high-profile athletes, college teams and we've never seen a campaign more competitive in the week leading up to the game than York Catholic and Delone Catholic all week."