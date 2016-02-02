Taking the politicians out of politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.--

Senator John Wozniak is trying to end the political move of gerrymandering. That is the practice of fixing district lines to help with winning reelections.

"You're never going to take the politics out of politics," Wozniak said. "But if you sit here, you can reduce it."

He is helping with a bill that would put the redistricting in the hands of a committee. He said they would benefit the commonwealth.

"What we've been doing in the past isn't working," Wozniak said.

House member, Democrat Kevin Schreiber said he agrees with the idea of the proposal.

"We do better as a democracy if the electorate is selecting who represents them and not the other way around," he said.

He said gerrymandering causes partisanship in politics.

"It can lead to the polarization that we see in Washington D.C. and Harrisburg," Schreiber said.

While Republican House of Representative Stan Saylor disagreed. He said the current system is not perfect, but it serves Pennsylvania well.

"I think our system in Pennsylvania has worked well. If it didn't you would have Republicans in a Republican district and Democrats in a Democrat district," he said.

Saylor said the new model would still cause gerrymandering because the people on a committee would have their own interests.

"General assembly, Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, or the labor unions, it's who has that vested interest in those appointees," Saylor said.

According to Senator Wozniak, the bill will be introduced when the senate returns to session. He said it would be in charge of the house, senate, and congressional district polices for the state.