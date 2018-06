× Police seek to identify 2 suspects in retail theft in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Pa- West Shore Regional police are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects.

According to police, the suspects were seen concealing and removing power tools from Ritters True Value store along Market Street in Lemoyne.

These same suspects are also wanted in other areas for thefts police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.