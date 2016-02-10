× Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Springettsbury Twp. waives preliminary hearing

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–A York man waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday after he was charged in connection to the death of 61-year-old Thomas Reinoehl in Springettsbury Township on Jan. 9.

Rudolph Bandjough, 31, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors have withdrawn two of the charges that were previously lodged against Bandjough including, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Police responded to Barracuda’s Seafood Pub located along the 2200 block of Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 for a report of two patrons fighting.

Authorities learned that before the assault–Reinoehl was speaking with Bandjough’s fiance at the bar, court documents state. As Reinoehl walked away, Bandjough followed him to the front of the bar and forcefully pushed him from behind, investigators said. Reinoehl fell and struck his head on the ATM machine.

Bandjough remains free after posting $20,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 11.