× Leap Day deals: How to score some freebies and discounts

Leap Day, or February 29, is a great day for deals and freebies. If your birthday is today, there are even more deals to help you celebrate!

It’s your birthday!

– Pizza Hut: Get a free personal pan pizza if your birthday is today is offering free personal pan pizzas

– Hard Rock Cafe: Free meal to anyone celebrating their birthday today (participating locations only)

– Olive Garden: Free dessert sampler with this coupon for leap babies

– Buca Di Peppo: Free spaghetti and meatball if your birthday is today

– Houlihan’s restaurants: Free entree on Feb. 29 if your birthday is today. Also get 28 additional free entrees to redeem on a return visit at any Houlihan’s in the next month.

– Villa Italian Kitchen: Free pizza at participating locations nationwide to anyone born on Leap Day.

– Great American Cookies: Free cookie cake to celebrate your birthday if you have an ID to prove you were born on February 29.

– McAlister’s Deli: Show an ID proving that you’re a Leap Baby born on February 29 and you’ll get a free cookie on Monday.

It’s not your birthday — but you want some freebies/discounts!

– Footlocker: 15 percent off purchases of $70 or more

– Urban Outfitters: 29 or less section on their website

– Krispy Kreme: If you buy a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts they will give you a second dozen for just $2.29

– Travelocity: $29 off of a $229 hotel with the code LEAP29 and $129 off a $1,229 hotel and flight with the code LEAP129

– Lids: Hat retailer Lids will give you free shipping if you spend more than $50 on Leap Day

– Arby’s: Arby’s is offering a special vegetarian menu all day

– Carrabba’s: Offering any small plate for $2.29 for every $10 spent with coupon.

– McDonald’s: Customers who order a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese a second Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for 29 cents.

– Hungry Howie’s: One-topping large pizza for 29 cents when you buy another large one or more topping pizza, just use code LEAP29

– Caribou Coffee: All customers who buy a beverage at normal price can get a second of equal or lesser value for 29¢ on Feb. 29.

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Loyalty club members can get a 24 ounce Classic Smoothie for $2.29.