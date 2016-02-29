Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Leap Day deals: How to score some freebies and discounts

Posted 10:34 AM, February 29, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Leap Day, or February 29, is a great day for deals and freebies. If your birthday is today, there are even more deals to help you celebrate!

It’s your birthday!

– Pizza Hut: Get a free personal pan pizza if your birthday is today is offering free personal pan pizzas
– Hard Rock Cafe: Free meal to anyone celebrating their birthday today (participating locations only)
– Olive Garden: Free dessert sampler with this coupon for leap babies
– Buca Di PeppoFree spaghetti and meatball if your birthday is today
– Houlihan’s restaurants: Free entree on Feb. 29 if your birthday is today. Also get 28 additional free entrees to redeem on a return visit at any Houlihan’s in the next month.
– Villa Italian Kitchen: Free pizza at participating locations nationwide to anyone born on Leap Day.
– Great American Cookies: Free cookie cake to celebrate your birthday if you have an ID to prove you were born on February 29.
– McAlister’s Deli: Show an ID proving that you’re a Leap Baby born on February 29 and you’ll get a free cookie on Monday.

It’s not your birthday — but you want some freebies/discounts!

– Footlocker: 15 percent off purchases of $70 or more
– Urban Outfitters: 29 or less section on their website
– Krispy Kreme: If you buy a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts they will give you a second dozen for just $2.29
– Travelocity$29 off of a $229 hotel with the code LEAP29 and $129 off a $1,229 hotel and flight with the code LEAP129
– Lids: Hat retailer Lids will give you free shipping if you spend more than $50 on Leap Day
– Arby’s: Arby’s is offering a special vegetarian menu all day
– Carrabba’s: Offering any small plate for $2.29 for every $10 spent with coupon.
– McDonald’s: Customers who order a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese a second Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for 29 cents.
– Hungry Howie’s: One-topping large pizza for 29 cents when you buy another large one or more topping pizza, just use code LEAP29
Caribou Coffee: All customers who buy a beverage at normal price can get a second of equal or lesser value for 29¢ on Feb. 29.
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Loyalty club members can get a 24 ounce Classic Smoothie for $2.29.