This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Road closed in South Londonderry Twp SOUTH LONDONDERRY TWP., Lebanon County, Pa. — Lawn Rd. will be closed starting today, between Patrick Rd. and Colebrook Rd. due to road work. It is scheduled to be closed for two days. Use alternate routes such as South Forge Rd. and Schoolhouse Rd./Bachmanville Rd. Filed in: News Facebook

