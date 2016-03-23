× 2 men charged after Pennsylvania Capitol Police find heroin at Senate mail facility

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa.–Two men are facing charges after they were busted in a heroin dealing operation at the Pennsylvania Senate mail facility in Harrisburg on March 16.

Corey A. Miller, 29, of Lebanon is charged with manufacturing, delivering or possession with intent to distribute, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person who is not registered and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and has since posted $50,000 bail. James H. Ulrich, 55, of Middletown is charged with conspiracy and was arraigned on $5,000 unsecured bail.

An officer with the Pennsylvania Capitol Police responded to the Senate Mail Processing Facility on located along the first block of Technology Park in Susquehanna Township for reports of drug activity on March 16. An unidentified employee contacted police after finding two bundles of heroin inside of a bathroom.

Authorities interviewed numerous employees at the site, including Miller.

Miller admitted to placing two bundles, containing 20 packets of heroin, underneath a bathroom sink for delivery to Ulrich, according to the criminal complaint. Miller explained that Ulrich was to place $200 in his locker that day as compensation for the heroin, court documents state.

Police found another eight packets of heroin in Miller’s wallet along with 3 empty heroin packets, according to the criminal complaint.

Ulrich told police he had purchased heroin and other drugs from Miller several times times over the past year or more, court documents state. Ulrich confessed he would purchase heroin by the bundle for $100 each. Police searched Ulrich and found $200 in his wallet.

Both Miller and Ulrich has since been terminated.

A preliminary hearing for both men is scheduled for April 21.