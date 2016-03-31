Disney on Ice comes to the Giant Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa.-- Disney is moving from the big screen to real-life action. Well, for a few nights, that is.

Disney on Ice, a live ice show with some of your favorite Disney characters is coming to the Giant Center. The show will feature characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as princesses such as Cinderella, Jasmine, Ariel and Belle among others.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday evening. There will be three shows on Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m. The show will have its final performances on Sunday at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $17.85-$82.85.

For more information, you can check out the Giant Center website here.

Kara Duffy has the story live from the Giant Center on FOX43 Morning News.