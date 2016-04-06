Students, driver injured in Maryland school bus crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD – At 2:36 pm Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore County Police and Fire personnel responded to the area of York Road and Bunker Hill Road for a crash involving a school bus. The scene of the crash is about 10 miles south of the Pennsylvania line. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Baltimore County School bus on its side.

There were 42 people on board the bus. The driver was transported to Sinai Trauma Center and nine students were transported to other area hospitals. The rest of the students were taken to Hereford High School. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The crash is being investigated by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team. That investigation is expected to take several weeks.

Now told 9 students taken to hospital. 2 have serious injuries. Bus driver has most serious of injuries – priority 1 pic.twitter.com/U0X1r3BIXI — Shelley Orman (@ShelleyOFox45) April 6, 2016

Updated #s @BACOPoliceFire now saying 42 on bus, 8 students injured and driver. None life threatening — Shelley Orman (@ShelleyOFox45) April 6, 2016

Power power snapped in two dangles looks like bus struck pole on bus right side next to door. Opposite driver seat pic.twitter.com/goyYn6bmlk — Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersNews) April 6, 2016