× Early frost possible with lows near freezing!

FROSTY AREAS EARLY TOMORROW

High pressure brings clear skies tonight and calms the winds. This will lead to plummeting temperatures to near freezing. The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY from 2 AM to 8 AM. Any tender vegetation will be in danger of damage from frost, so be sure to cover up what you don’t want to lose. Lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds and much lighter winds expected Wednesday. Highs will run cooler than seasonable averages in the middle 50s.

Another clear and calm night will lead to temperatures, again near freezing, so be sure to cover up plants to avoid damage by frost. Highs will climb to the lower 60s Thursday. We end the week with beautiful weather. Blues skies and warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

HITTING 70S OVER THE WEEKEND

Strong ridge in place and high pressure at the surface brings a fabulous weekend for outdoor fun. Morning lows will not be as chilly in the 40s while afternoon temperatures jump to the upper 60s under sunny skies. Second half of the weekend has the best chance to see many areas reach 70 degrees. In fact, highs may top out in the lower 70s with abundant sunshine. We continue with mild temperatures into the week with a small shower chance late in the day Monday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist