‘Blue and Gray Dog Shows’ Come to Harrisburg

Hundreds of dogs are taking over the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex this weekend.

It’s all part of the Blue and Gray Cluster Show which kicked off on Thursday.

The four day event will feature more than 150 different breeds from all over the world who will be competing in conformation competition.

Vendors will also be at the shows with canine-related items as well as dog food and treats, canine art, clothing and pet supplies.

A portion of the proceeds of these events goes to canine-related charities, such as the HKC K-9 Foundation, Inc., which supports the dogs of the Harrisburg Police K-9 Unit, local service groups who assist with the shows, and canine health organizations.

The shows will be held Thursday through Sunday.

