Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Earth Day is Friday, and with the environment in mind, every one is looking to do their part to better the world.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits gives a look into some of the eco-friendly wines that are offered and previewing the Harrisburg Wine Fest that is set for Friday, May 6.

For more information on the wine fest, you can visit the website here.