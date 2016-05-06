“It felt like an earthquake” building owner describes parking lot collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Howard Henry's business, Howard Tire and Auto Shop has been on Cameron Street for about 10 years. Due to Thursdays mudslide, his doors are now closed, and he doesn't know when they will reopen.

"You can see how these beams have shifted," Henry said.

The debris fell into part of the building he owns. It damaged the roof and walls where the tires are stored. He said his business has to remain closed until an engineer deems to it safe to be in.

He said when the debris came down they felt it shake the whole building.

"It felt like an earthquake," he said.

Henry said he feared this day would come. He said he worried about the retaining wall but was told that the was safe and sound.

Another business sits in the building, High Strength V-Twin, which is a motorcycle shop. They rent their space from Henry.

"This was a highly maintained building," Henry said. "I take good care of everything. I try to."

Right now he is not sure when the building will be fixed or how much it will cost. He said the insurance company will send out a commercial adjuster to access the damage. Henry said his insurance company will not cover the debris outside.