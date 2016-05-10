× Man taken into custody after failing to pay for pistachios

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.– A South Carolina man was taken into custody after failing to pay for pistachios from a Sheetz store.

John Trueblood of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was seen removing a bag of Sheetz brand Pistachios from the shelf and putting it in his coat pocket. He left the store without paying for the item. The value of the pistachios was $2.49.

He was taken into custody by police and taken to Cumberland County Booking Center and issued a citation for Retail Theft.