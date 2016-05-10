Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Man taken into custody after failing to pay for pistachios

Posted 6:55 AM, May 10, 2016, by , Updated at 09:00AM, May 10, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
ShippensburgSheetz

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.– A South Carolina man was taken into custody after failing to pay for pistachios from a Sheetz store.

John Trueblood of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was seen removing a bag of Sheetz brand Pistachios from the shelf and putting it in his coat pocket. He left the store without paying for the item. The value of the pistachios was $2.49.

He was taken into custody by police and taken to Cumberland County Booking Center and issued a citation for Retail Theft.