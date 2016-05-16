× Man with police badge arrested for stalking in Manchester Twp.

MANCHESTER TWP., York County, Pa. — Police say a man tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house and then showed responding officers a police badge. It happened Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Timberline Drive. The victim called to report her ex-boyfriend, Wayne Cook, was trying to break into her home.

Cook did not get into the home and set off the home’s security system.

Police say Cook, 39, fled the scene in a black BMW sedan. They pulled him over on Hepplewhite Drive. During the traffic stop, Cook identified himself as a police officer from Washington DC. He provided Officers with a badge case and a badge that said “Special Police.” Police determined Cook was not an active officer with Metro DC Police.

Cook had been warned previously not to have contact with the victim.

Wayne Charles Cook,of 1663 Westgate Drive was taken to Central Booking to face the following charges:

Criminal Trespass

Stalking

Terroristic Threats

Impersonating a Public Servant

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or use the crime tip reporting portion of this website.