× Austria shooting: Man kills self, 2 others at concert

A man killed two people during an argument at a concert in western Austria early Sunday, then turned the gun on himself, authorities said. The shooting left 11 others injured in Nenzing — close to the Liechtenstein border, according to public broadcaster ORF.

A 27-year-old man got into a “relationship dispute” with a woman at a motorcycle club concert. He went to his car, retrieved a rifle and started shooting “wildly” into the crowd, ORF reported. Shortly after, the gunman went back to his car and killed himself.

Police said “two men from the region, 33 and 48 years old” were killed. One of the injured is reported in critical condition.