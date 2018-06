Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HOLLAND, Pa.-- Hazmat crews are on the scene of a chemical spill at the Tyson Food Plant this morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a large white cloud outside the building.

There have been some evacuations issued, with a shelter set up for those who live near the plant.

At this time, it is unknown how many evacuations have been issued and what exactly spilled.

FOX43 will provide details as they become available.