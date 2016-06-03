× Suspicious circumstances in Franklin County hit and run death

MERCERSBURG, Pa. –State Police are calling the death of a man hit by a car in Franklin County a homicide. Edward Charles Gilhart, 60, of Hancock MD., was found lying on Buchanan Trail West in Peters Township around 4am on Thursday, June 2nd.

Gilhart was deceased. Investigators determined there were some suspicious circumstances surrounding Gilhart’s death and it is now being investigated as a homicide. His vehicle, a Gold 2002 Kia Sportage, Maryland registration plate, was recovered in Fulton County, Pa.

Anyone with information or may have seen a suspicious vehicle or person or the Gold Kia Sportage in the area; please contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-418-7958 or 717-264-5161.