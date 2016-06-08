Former teacher under investigation for giving ‘wedgies’ to students

Stratford, CT — A math teacher at Stratford High School was arrested on Tuesday for what police called “inappropriate conduct with students.”

Superintendent Dr. Janet Robinson said Gregg Gustafson was found to be involved in “inappropriate conduct” with students, but it was not sexual in nature.

Gustafson was placed on administrative leave until authorities complete their investigation. During the time of the investigation, Robinson said Gustafson resigned in March 2016.

The investigation began when a mother said her home surveillance video showed Gustafson rolling around in her living room and tickling her two sons.

Later, more parents came forward, according to court documents.

One boy, who admits he wrestled with Gustafson in his home after school, said sometimes the former math teacher would treat him roughly and he was scared.

According to court documents, “Gustafson slammed (the boy) to the ground…then pulled (the boy’s) underwear from the back and front of his pants and gave him a ‘wedgie.’ …Gustafson continued continued to pull on the underwear until they ripped. Gustafson tied (the boy’s) hands behind his back and around (the boy’s) neck. (The boy) stated that he was in pain and unable to breath.”

Police said Gustafson would tell parents he was at their home to tutor their sons but would instead wrestle them once he was inside. One student told investigators he wrestled with Gustafson at Stratford High School around 20 times.

Documents said “Gustafson would pull (two boys) from their sixth period class…to wrestle. Gustafson would try to pull their underwear and give them wedgies.”

The investigation began and Gustafson resigned.

Police only arrested Gustafson after he allegedly tried to pay off one of the boys to change their story.

Court documents said “Gustafson tried to bribe him in exchange for deleting any videos and saying anything about what happened when Gustafson tied him up. Gustafson offered $2,500 to $5,000. (The boy) expressed concern that if Gustafson goes to jail because of him, Gustafson will kill him when he gets out.”

Gustafson, who was a teacher at Stratford High School for five years, was released on a $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on June 14.

Police said Gustafson was charged with tampering with a witness and bribing a witness on Feb. 25. Robinson confirmed that arrest was connected to the prior investigation of inappropriate conduct.

“A teacher is supposed to be an authority figure so it wouldn’t make sense for a teacher and a student to have a relationship,” said Trevon Griffin.