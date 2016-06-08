× Governor Wolf to Sign Historic Liquor Reform Bill

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Wolf will be joined by legislators to sign a historic liquor reform bill that allows grocery stores that currently sell beer to sell up to four bottles of wine, allows restaurants and hotels to sell up to four bottles of wine for take-out, and removes Sunday restrictions and state-mandated holidays. Governor Wolf will be joined by legislators to sign a historic liquor reform bill at 4pm in the Governor’s reception room in the Capitol.

The administration believes these improvements will enhance the customer experience by providing greater convenience and satisfaction.