Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Governor Wolf to Sign Historic Liquor Reform Bill

Posted 10:06 AM, June 8, 2016, by , Updated at 10:10AM, June 8, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
wine pour

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Wolf will be joined by legislators to sign a historic liquor reform bill that allows grocery stores that currently sell beer to sell up to four bottles of wine, allows restaurants and hotels to sell up to four bottles of wine for take-out, and removes Sunday restrictions and state-mandated holidays. Governor Wolf will be joined by legislators to sign a historic liquor reform bill at 4pm in the Governor’s reception room in the Capitol.
The administration believes these improvements will enhance the customer experience by providing greater convenience and satisfaction.