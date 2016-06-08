Gusty and cool Wednesday with some showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLER, DRIER: Cooler air slides in, but small shower chances remain for Wednesday. Passing showers move through during the morning commute and last through early afternoon. The shower coverage becomes more isolated during the late morning to early afternoon, and many are dry during that time. An isolated gusty thunderstorm cannot be ruled out east. Highs are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday features more sunshine and no shower chances. It’s still cool and a bit breezy, with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Friday the slow warming continues. Highs are in the middle to upper 70s with a few extra clouds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re watching rain chances for the weekend. Saturday is currently the day under the microscope. Depending on the timing, we’ll also be monitoring the chances for severe weather. It’s a bit warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Highs remain near 80 degrees Sunday, and skies dry out.

NEXT WEEK: Monday another cool pool of air slips into the region. Expect partly sunny skies, with highs back into the 70s for the entire region. Some warming takes place Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Wednesday!