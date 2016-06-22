Former NASA engineer creates world’s largest NERF gun

Remember when your mom told you that one day you’d outgrow NERF guns? That might be true for some of us, but not one former NASA engineer.

Not only did he not outgrow NERF guns, the NERF guns outgrew him! At least, one did. He just had to build it himself.

Former NASA engineer-turned YouTuber Mark Rober and two engineering buddies designed and built the world’s largest functional NERF gun. It’s a giant scale-up of a classic NERF pistol, ramped up with a 3,000-psi paint ball canister.

Rober’s creation launches foam darts just like the original toy – they just pack a much bigger punch. They’re actually made from pool noodles with plunger tops, and while your typical NERF darts might stick to a pane of glass, Rober’s – firing at around 40 mph – are more likely to shatter it.

When the darts are designed for distance, Rober demonstrates that he can fire his projectiles across a football field.

Hey, when it comes to NERF wars, go big or go home.