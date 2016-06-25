Police search for missing Harrisburg man with mental health issues

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

SUSQUEHANNA TWP, Lancaster, Pa- Police are searching for a missing Harrisburg man with mental health issues. According to police, 57 year old, Bryan Keith Jackson was living in a group home along the 4000 block of N. Progress Avenue Harrisburg. He was last seen at the home around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, and has not been heard from since.Jackson is described as a black male, 5’9 to 5’10 feet tall, 225-240 lbs, bald, and has a goatee.

Police say Jackson suffers from schizophrenia, paranoia and other mental health issues and they do not know if he has been taking his medication.

Investigators say he has mentioned he wanted to return to  Texas or Arizona where he used to stay. Jackson, also has ties to Philadelphia and may attempt to go there, as well.

Police say that there has been mention of that he may be in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area, as well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or has contact with him is asked to call the Susquehanna Township Police Department at (717) 652-8265.