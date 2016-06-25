Police search for missing Harrisburg man with mental health issues

Police say Jackson suffers from schizophrenia, paranoia and other mental health issues and they do not know if he has been taking his medication.

Investigators say he has mentioned he wanted to return to Texas or Arizona where he used to stay. Jackson, also has ties to Philadelphia and may attempt to go there, as well.

Police say that there has been mention of that he may be in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area, as well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or has contact with him is asked to call the Susquehanna Township Police Department at (717) 652-8265.