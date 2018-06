× Police look for check thief in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa- Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man they say was stealing checks from his neighbor.

Officials say Alexander Cumbla Castillo, no age or address given, is wanted for stealing checks from a borough resident and forging the victim’s name before cashing them at two separate locations in the Harrisburg area.

Police said the checks were worth $1,300.

Anyone with information about Castillo is asked to contact police at 717-939-9841.