Police searching for trio of suspects in connection to burglary in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa.– Police are searching for three persons of interest in connection with a burglary.

Two sets of golf clubs and a Phillips 32′ LCD TV were taken from the backyard and garage of 655 Steelstown Rd. in North Annville Township sometime between June 22-23.

The photos above show the persons of interest bringing the golf clubs to a GOLD MAX express pawn shop in Lebanon City on June 27. The pair attempted to pawn the clubs, including a TaylorMade Driver, as well as a gold Movado watch that had a cracked face. The watch has a value of $600 and could be from another burglary incident.

A third individual walks into the shop and begins to interact with the duo before all three leave the store together.

Anyone with information can contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.