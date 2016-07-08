× 60-year-old man arrested for attempting to assault 10-year-old girl in Lebanon

Lebanon, Pa- Police arrest a 62-year-old man and charge him with indecent assault of a 10-year-old girl.

According to police, the girl and her father told police that she was walking along the 1st block of North 12th Street when Hipolito Sanchez-Rivera called to her and offered her money.

Sanchez- Rivera invited the girl into his recreational trailer to give her the money. The girl went into the house, sat on the edge of a bed when Sanchez-Rivera allegedly pushed her back onto the bed and tried to kiss her.

The girl was able to turn her head and kick Sanchez-Rivera yelling No and running from the trailer.

The girl was not physically harmed during the incident, police said.

Sanchez-Rivera was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Indecent Assault, Luring a Child into a Motor Vehicle/Structure and Corruption of Minors.

He is currently in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.