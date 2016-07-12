Man slaps woman in wheelchair during live report

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A television reporter was reporting live in Phoenix when a man slapped a woman in a wheelchair in the background of the camera shot, KPNX-TV reports.

As viewers began to see the story, the station’s newsroom and local police department were flooded with calls.

After responding to the incident, Phoenix police arrested 60-year-old Randall Burgess on misdemeanor assault.

Burgess and the woman both showed signs of intoxication, according to police. The woman was largely incoherent when she was interviewed by officers and was escorted to her apartment complex.

Burgess was placed on probation last month for a 2015 case involving felony resisting arrest, according to KPNX.