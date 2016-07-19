Aggressive driving crackdown is happening on Route 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Officers from several agencies are cracking down on aggressive driving on Route 15 from Perry County to the Maryland line. Seven of the agencies are receiving federal funding to pay those officers and troopers. That funding totals about $80k.

The agencies receiving funding are East Pennsboro Township Police, Lower Allen Township Police, Upper Allen Township Police, Penn Township Police, Carrol Township Police, Northern York Regional Police, and State Police Troop H.

They are joined by five other police agencies to help with this crackdown, who are not getting any federal funding. They are working in a partnership with PennDOT, the Center for Traffic Safety and South Central PA Highway Safety.

The funds are given based on data including crashes and traffic violations in an area.

"Everybody is in a hurry. Everybody is about themselves," Upper Allen Township Police Chief James Adams said. "There is a lack of courtesy."

He said the funding allows for extra officers to be paid overtime to go out and crackdown on people driving aggressively.

Camp Hill Police Chief, his agency is not getting any federal funding, said it should protect the community.

"As long as we can get those extra patrols out on the street, I think it benefits everybody who lives in our community and drives through our community," Chief Douglas Hockenberry said.

The program started on July 6th and will run until August 28th.

"We also encourage people, if they see aggressive driving, to use their phone and call, safely," Chief Adams said.