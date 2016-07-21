One dead and one injured after car crashes into house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONT ALTO, Pa. -- A car crashed into a home - killing one and injuring another.

Officials said a person driving a White Ford Explorer was speeding down Park Street.

The driver was in the car with a passenger, missed a stop sign, tried to make a right turn and overcorrected.

Witnesses said there were no skid marks indicating the driver tried to stop at any point.

They crashed into 6 Penn St., and the car caught fire. Matthew Gossert, from Waynesboro, saw the whole thing and rushed to help.

Gossert said, "Bricks from the chimney had fallen on the car and I couldn't see anybody on the drivers side. The whole entire car was completely smashed in."

He said he helped the passenger get the airbag off him and used a garden hose to put out the fire.

"The guy is screaming for help. I said I'm here. I said just keep talking to me. We're gonna get through this," Gossert said.

The driver died at the scene. The passenger, who authorities identified as Travis Meshyok, was taken to the hospital.

Alyssa Rowles, a woman who lives in the home said the scene was chaotic.

She said, "The car is smushed. The top of its completely off. Our chimney fell on top of the car. And what's mind blowing is they were going so fast that they busted through so much brick and cement."

But she said her family was in the backyard at the time of the accident.

"I'm so thankful that no one in my family was injured or hurt. Family members were in the home minutes before it happened," Rowles said.

Gossert said he has never witnessed something like this before.

"Unfortunately the images that I saw will be forever in my memory," he said.

He said speeding in the area has always been a problem, and now it's caused a life to be lost.