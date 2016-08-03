TSA: Stop packing batarangs in carry-on bags

WASHINGTON — With “Suicide Squad” debuting this week, undercover superheroes and vigilantes might be feeling a little defensive. But that doesn’t mean you can bring your batarang with you on a plane.

In fact, you could end up getting fined more than $10,000. The Transportation Security Administration has posted several photos of batarangs that people have tried to get past security in the past few months.

During the week of July 22-28, the TSA confiscated 74 firearms and other weapons.

“TSA discovered 74 firearms this week in carry-on bags around the nation. Of the 74 firearms discovered, 65 were loaded and 29 had a round chambered,” TSA officials wrote.

“If an item looks like a real bomb, grenade, mine, etc., it is prohibited. When these items are found at a checkpoint or in checked baggage, they can cause significant delays because the explosives detection professionals must respond to resolve the alarm,” officials said. “Even if they are novelty items, you are prohibited from bringing them on board the aircraft.”

Last week, the TSA reminded Comic Con attendees that they would be searched when flying out of San Diego.

TSA agents have been finding batarangs in carry-on bags for the past several months.

“Sure, it’s great to share the things that our officers are finding, but at the same time, each time we find a dangerous item, the line is slowed down and a passenger that likely had no ill intent ends up with a citation or in some cases is even arrested,” the TSA said. “The passenger can face a penalty as high as $11,000.”

“In addition to all of the other prohibited items we find weekly in carry-on bags, our officers also regularly find firearm components, realistic replica firearms, bb and pellet guns, airsoft guns, brass knuckles, ammunition, batons, stun guns, small pocketknives and many other prohibited items too numerous to note,” TSA officials said.

There are proper ways to travel with firearms, TSA said.