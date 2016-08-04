Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for parts of Dauphin and Perry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. -- A boil water advisory remains in effect Thursday for several areas of Dauphin and Perry County after a major water main break.

Officials for SUEZ Water Company says the break happened around 7 am Wednesday morning on a main water line along Linglestown Rd. in Susquehanna Township.

The boil water advisory impacts some SUEZ Water Company customers in Susquehanna Township, Lower Paxton Township, Marysville, and Penbrook.

Officials remind customers to boil their water for one minute and let it cool or buy bottled water. In addition, customers should use boiled or bottled water for making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparations.

SUEZ is advising customers to boil their water until further notice, the company says testing the water could take up to 48 hours.