HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for a Megan’s Law Fugitive. Investigators say Troy Darnell McFall, 45, of Harrisburg, provided false information on his Megan’s Law registration.

The Dauphin County Criminal Investigations Division (CID) has a warrant for failure to comply with registration requirements for Mcfall.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the CID at (717) 780-6200.