VIDEO: 92-year-old man serenades 90-year-old wife, brings everyone to tears

NEWKIRIK, OK – In case you need reassurance that everlasting love really does exist, this video of a couple at their 50th anniversary party will certainly help.

Back in the 1960’s, Harvey and Mildred Wosika met while she was working at his brother’s café. The couple hit it off and they were married on August 5, 1966.

Together they have a total of 11 kids, 35 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, and 3 great-great-grandkids.

Nearly 150 family and friends joined them in their hometown of Newkirk, Oklahoma to help them celebrate their 50th anniversary last week.

During the party, Harvey handed his cellphone to his daughter and told her to record a video, his granddaughter Lisa Epperly said.

Then Harvey got down on one knee, held his wife’s hands, and serenaded her with Bing Crosby’s classic song “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” Harvey even added some of his own lyrics into the song.

Lisa said the beautiful gesture made everyone cry. Her grandmother loved her husband’s sweet gesture and said, “He is just full of surprises!”

Lisa told FOX59 that her grandfather says the secret to a happy marriage is to always say, “Yes, honey.” Her grandmother says the secret is love and understanding.

Congratulations Harvey and Mildred on 50 years of marriage!