Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX43 Morning News
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
68°
68°
Low
56°
High
81°
Sat
58°
86°
Sun
66°
90°
Mon
72°
94°
See complete forecast
Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules
HSFF week 1 Manheim Township at Central Dauphin highlights
Posted 9:55 AM, September 2, 2016, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 09:58AM, September 2, 2016
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Manheim Township: 9
Central Dauphin: 31
Popular
Woman gets head stuck in truck tailpipe at music festival
Update: York County Coroner releases details of Windsor fatal accident
Man wanted, woman missing after kidnapping from Red Rose Motel in Dauphin County
Report: Fecal bacteria counts spike to unsafe levels at 61 New Jersey beaches
Latest News
Long’s Park Summer Music Series in full swing
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s June series to include variety of performances
Be Well: Vacation workout
Man buys pizza for 54 immigrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler
Sports
Excitement builds towards kickoff for Big 33 Team Pennsylvania
News
Big 33 team hits the field for their spring practice
News
Politics
Auditor General DePasquale says contract buyout cost Manheim Central School District $85,885
News
Police identify suspect involved in hit-and-run with school bus in Lancaster County
News
Manheim Township HS student charged after making threat, police say
News
Pittsburgh Steelers players trade football field for local basketball courts
News
12-year-old facing terroristic threats charges after making video targeting classmate, Manheim Central Middle School
News
Student charged after allegedly making threat that led to lockdown, search of CD East Middle School
Sports
District III Crowns Boys Lacrosse Champions
News
School students report suspicious vehicle in Lower Paxton Township
Sports
District III Girls Lacrosse Championships
News
CD East Middle School placed on administrative lockdown due to threat on social media, police say
News
Lower Paxton Township Police holding second annual High School Forensics Academy
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.