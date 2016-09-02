Watching Hermine through Labor Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLER/LESS HUMID: Friday the sunshine is back in full force as an area of high pressure takes full control. Expect cooler temperatures and low humidity levels, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s! Some high clouds filter in a little later in the day as we watch Hermine track along the east coast. The brunt of our impacts from Hermine holds off until the weekend.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The Labor Day Weekend forecast is looking dry overall, but we’ll be watching as Tropical Storm Hermine passes nearby. High pressure remains in control, and is expected to win out in steering the brunt of the tropical system’s rain to our southeast. Therefore, expect the primary impacts through the weekend to be added clouds, cooler temperatures, and low humidity levels. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is the day we watch for some potential showers clipping the region from the system, and this chance lasts through Sunday night. The best chance continues to be in our eastern counties, such as Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. Plenty of clouds remain in place for Labor Day, but most of the day is dry! We’re just watching for a morning shower or two east. The storm could still track far enough east to barely affect us, so stay tuned! Highs are in the lower to middle 80s, and the humidity levels tick up a bit.

NEXT WEEK: Warmth and humidity increase further with gradually returning sunshine on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures are near 90 degrees. Wednesday the sunshine and humidity continue. Temperatures are still near 90 degrees. Lower 90s are expected Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great holiday weekend!