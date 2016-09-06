Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Unionized state workers ratify new 3 year contract with Pennsylvania

Posted 3:30 PM, September 6, 2016, by , Updated at 03:31PM, September 6, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARRISBURG, Pa.  – On August 3, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee’s Council 13’s State Policy Committee unanimously approved a three-year contract proposal.  Council 13 then  moved the vote to all of its 192 state locals. AFSCME members in Pennsylvania passed the three year contractual agreement 6-1.

Under Senate Bill 644 passed on April 6, 2016, the contract will now go to the Commonwealth’s Independent Fiscal Office to conduct a cost analysis of the collective bargaining agreement.

“I am very pleased with how this contract ended up. I believe that it is a fair contract for the employees that provide vital services to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Council 13 Executive Director David Fillman.
“I would like to thank the Secretary of Administration, Sharon Minnich for the work she put into this contract.”

AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees) is the largest affiliate in the AFL-CIO. AFSCME Council 13 represents more than 65,000 employees in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania