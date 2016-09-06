× Unionized state workers ratify new 3 year contract with Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On August 3, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee’s Council 13’s State Policy Committee unanimously approved a three-year contract proposal. Council 13 then moved the vote to all of its 192 state locals. AFSCME members in Pennsylvania passed the three year contractual agreement 6-1.

Under Senate Bill 644 passed on April 6, 2016, the contract will now go to the Commonwealth’s Independent Fiscal Office to conduct a cost analysis of the collective bargaining agreement.

“I am very pleased with how this contract ended up. I believe that it is a fair contract for the employees that provide vital services to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Council 13 Executive Director David Fillman.

“I would like to thank the Secretary of Administration, Sharon Minnich for the work she put into this contract.”

AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees) is the largest affiliate in the AFL-CIO. AFSCME Council 13 represents more than 65,000 employees in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania