Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX43 Morning News
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
68°
68°
Low
56°
High
81°
Sat
58°
86°
Sun
66°
90°
Mon
72°
94°
See complete forecast
Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules
HSFF week 3 Big Spring at Boiling Springs highlights
Posted 10:55 PM, September 16, 2016, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Big Spring: 17
Boiling Springs: 14
Popular
Woman gets head stuck in truck tailpipe at music festival
Update: York County Coroner releases details of Windsor fatal accident
Man wanted, woman missing after kidnapping from Red Rose Motel in Dauphin County
Report: Fecal bacteria counts spike to unsafe levels at 61 New Jersey beaches
Latest News
Long’s Park Summer Music Series in full swing
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s June series to include variety of performances
Be Well: Vacation workout
Man buys pizza for 54 immigrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler
News
Big 33 team hits the field for their spring practice
News
Boiling Springs student facing terroristic threats charges after threatening to kill students, build bomb
News
Spring Grove High School student with rare genetic disorder walks at graduation
News
Threatening graffiti leads to heightened security at Big Spring High School
Sports
Mother Nature wreaking havoc on spring sports schedule
Sports
Excitement builds towards kickoff for Big 33 Team Pennsylvania
News
Central Pennsylvania communities mark Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
News
Sports
Playing football young may mean earlier cognitive, emotional problems
News
City of Lancaster issues boil-water advisory for residents near Lancaster Catholic football stadium
News
Gripping new sport getting a start in York County
News
Spring Grove High School rocketry team wins two contests at national competition
News
Big Spring teacher accused of inappropriate communication with former student
News
To develop or preserve the McCormick Farm in Cumberland County
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.