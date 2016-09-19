Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Carlisle police seek to ID suspect in theft at Fine Wine and Spirits store

Posted 4:26 PM, September 19, 2016, by , Updated at 05:01PM, September 19, 2016
CARLISLE, Pa. –  Carlisle Police seek to identify the suspect in a retail theft at a Fine Wine and Spirits store on Monday morning. It happened at about 10:06 a.m. at the store located on S. Spring Garden Street.

When police arrived on the scene they met with employees, who said that a white male in his 20’s, with a short buzz haircut, possibly a tattoo on the back of his left hand, wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes, was recently in the store.

During that time the suspect concealed a bottle of alcohol in the front of his pants and left without paying. He got into a white Chevy or GMC Jimmy or Blazer. The vehicle was driven by a female who was waiting for him.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252 or County Dispatch at 911.