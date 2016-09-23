× DNA evidence links Philadelphia man to 2014 rape in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, PA. — Police used DNA evidence to connect a state prison inmate to a woman’s rape – apparently committed at random on a Lancaster street in 2014.

The inmate, now 20, is charged as a juvenile with numerous crimes, including felony rape and robbery, regarding the Aug. 10, 2014, attack in the 400 block of South Duke Street.

The defendant is currently at a state prison on a separate case and conviction.

The defendant was a week short of his 18th birthday when he targeted the woman two years ago, taking her cellphone as she tried to call for help.

The defendant punched the woman until she provided a passcode for her phone.

The woman eventually broke free from the attacker and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

Lancaster city police Detective Robert Whiteford filed charges after DNA evidence from the crime scene matched the man’s profile. DNA evidence was collected from the man after he was jailed on the other, separate case.A hearing in the rape case has not yet been scheduled.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman intends to have his office file a petition for the case to be moved to adult court.

SOURCE: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office