Crash kills Adams County man

BIGLERVILLE, Pa- State Police are investigating a crash that killed an Adams County man Friday night.

The York County Coroner identified the man has Edwin Taylor, 68, of Orrtanna. Police say Taylor was not able to make a turn onto  Shippensburg Road in Menallen Township just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

His truck crossed the center line, struck an embankment, flipped and hit a tree on the side of the road.

Taylor was flown to York Hospital for treatment where he later died.