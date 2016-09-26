× Pair arrested after robbing home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Police arrested two men after a traffic stop revealed that they had robbed a home.

Chazarae Ernest, 31, and Jay Wilkerson, 30, are facing charges and were taken to Cumberland County Prison.

On September 25, police received a call at about 6:55 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity. The caller reported two males entering and exiting an apartment in the area multiple times. Police received a vehicle description, and were able to conduct a traffic stop of the two men.

After conducting the stop, police discovered that the residence the men were at was forcibly entered and they took multiple items. Police were able to recover the items and take the men into custody without incident.

Both were arraigned and bail was set at $50,000.