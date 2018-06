× Home damaged by fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — A fire caused heavy damage to a home in Lebanon City. The fire started on the first floor of 527 Weidman St. Neighbors at 529 Weidman St. called 911. Lebanon City Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman says there were no injuries. Trautman says it took 15 minutes to knock the fire down and about an hour to get it under control. The cause has yet to be determined.

Damage is estimated at over $100,000.